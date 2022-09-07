Man pleads guilty to burgling Kendal Museum

A man has admitted to burgling a Cumbrian town's museum and two similar crimes in just less than a month.

Mason Aplin faced the charges when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court via video link from custody on Wednesday 7 September.

The 27-year-old admitted burgling Scratch Creative at Kentgate Place, Beezon Road, Kendal, on 27 May this year having entered as a trespasser.

He stole two Apple iMac computers and associated items.

A month later, on 26 June, Aplin entered Kendal Museum, on Station Road, as a trespasser with the intent to steal.

On the same day, he also attempted to steal from an apartment at Highgate, in Kendal, which he carried out with intent.

Aplin, of Back Lane, Kendal, was not represented in court.

Judge Nicholas Barker did however note that a member of the defendant’s legal team had informed the court in writing that there had been a further conference.

As a result of that, Aplin wished to plead guilty to the three crimes.

He is due to be sentenced on 12 October.