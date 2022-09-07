Cumbria's oldest agricultural show has returned for another year and has been extended for a second time.

Westmorland County Show returns to Kendal for its 223rd year and is being held over two days rather than one as some Covid restrictions are still in place.

Up to 30,000 people are expected at the event which helps raises money for the Westmorland County Agricultural Society which supports farming and the countryside.

Livestock classes - Wednesday 7 September

Sheep & fleece classes

Alpaca

Light horse – ridden horses, Shetland ponies, fell ponies, veteran horses, re-trained racehorses and new traditional gypsy cob

Private driving

Showjumping

The Northern Goat Show

Hounds & terriers

Livestock classes - Thursday 8 September

Cattle section

Rare Breed Sheep Show including Young Shepherd of the Year qualifiers

Heavy horses

Light horse – working hunter ponies, ,mountain & moorland, show ponies, skewbald & piebald

Kennel Club Dog Show

Pigs

Goats

Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling – featuring the 14-stone World Championship

Poultry section

Grand parade

What other activities are taking place?

A number of other activities will be taking place across the two days of the Westmorland Agricultural show.

A craft and shopping marquee will be on offer in addition to a food hall and theatre for visitors to buy unique gifts and local produce.

A rural craft area celebrates traditional crafts and allows you to learn more about skills such and spinning and lace making.

In the Forestry arena you can watch demonstrations of axemen take part in axe demonstrations and a chainsaw carving.

Women's institute and learning for life area which allows schools in South Cumbria to display children's school work from environmental projects, science and IT projects.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the show range from £3 for children to £20 for adults per day. There are also options for people to buy family tickets.

