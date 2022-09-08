We want to give away up to £70,000 to brilliant community projects across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Border region through The People’s Projects.

It’s a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund, where a public vote will decide which groups get a share of National Lottery funding.

If you’re involved in a project doing great work in your local area you could be eligible to apply.

We want to hear from projects that:

bring people together and build strong relationships in and across communities

make communities stronger and more inclusive

help people or communities develop the skills and capacity they need to achieve their ambitions

involve the people you support in the design, development and delivery of your project

support people to create meaningful change in their local community or help it thrive

help people and communities connect by engaging with nature

build connections across different cultures, different communities, or both.

If your project is shortlisted, ITV News will come and visit you to create a film to showcase your organisation’s work.

This will be shown on your regional news programme next year and you’ll also campaign to secure the most public votes. The public’s favourite projects will win up to £70,000 of National Lottery funding.

Click here to go to The People’s Projects website where you’ll find more details about if you’re eligible and how to apply.

Applications are open until midday on Friday 7 October 2022, or when the limit for applications to this fund has been reached, if this comes sooner. Terms and Conditions and Privacy Notice can be found via the website.

The People’s Projects is a joint ITV and National Lottery Community Fund partnership.