Two dead in south Cumbria road crash

Two 20-year-olds have been killed in a road crash in south Cumbria.

It happened on the A65 at Stainton near Kendal at around midnight on 7 September.

The collision involved a black Citroën Saxo and a white Vauxhall Antara.

Police say both people in the Saxo, who were from Kendal, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year old woman driving the Antara is in hospital with "significant" injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours while a forensic collision investigation was carried out.

Specially trained officers have been appointed to the families of the deceased.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact PC Ben Mallinson or Sgt Martin Bainbridge from Cumbria Police on 101.