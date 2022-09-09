Politicians from around the Cumbria and the Scottish Borders have been reacting with sadness to the news that Her Royal Highness the Queen has died.

Their messages pay tribute to the Queen's long service and dedication to her role as monarch.

On Thursday 8 September, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

All four of her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen, along with her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Her death was announced at 6:30pm on the same day.

John Lamont, MP Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk said: "The Queen embodied everything it means to be a citizen of our United Kingdom.

He added: "Her Majesty will be fondly remembered throughout the Borders and indeed the entire world. Her Majesty The Queen was truly a global icon.”

MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale David Mundell posted a statement to Twitter which said: “Over her seven decades as our monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was a contestant, steadying presence in the life of the nation.

“She set an exemplary standard for personal behaviour and over the 70 years of her reign was the ultimate symbol of what it means to be British.

“Her unstinting and unwavering service through good times and bad was an inspiration to so many of us here at home and across the world. She was at all times a faultless ambassador for our country.

He added: "My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this saddest of times.”

Carlisle MP, John Stevenson, said Queen Elizabeth II was one of the great monarchs in history.

He said: "She led our country and the Commonwealth with dedication, love and skill for 70 yrs.

"Thoughts and prayers with the Royal Family tonight."

Finlay Carson MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries posted a full statement to Twitter on Thursday.

Mr Carson said: "Her Majesty has served her country and its people throughout with remarkable courage, dignity and vision for more than seven decades, an incredible feat especially in a world of continual change and events around the globe.

"Her Majesty had a wonderful perspective on events both at home and abroad throughout decades of conscientious public service.

"Her warmth, care and understanding always shone through.

He added that Her Majesty rose to the task of being Queen given that she was appointed the role at a relatively young age.

Mr Carson said: "We can only thank Her Majesty for her service and devotion, especially knowing that we are unlikely to experience the likes of her again in history.

"My heartfelt condolences are with the members of the Royal Family at this time, wishing them strength in the coming days ahead."

Neil Hudson MP for Penrith and The Border said: "God bless Her Majesty and may She rest in peace. She served her country and the Commonwealth steadfastly and faithfully.

"On behalf of the constituents of Penrith & The Border we send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

"They are in our thoughts and prayers."

Tim Farron MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale made a personal tribute to the later Queen on twitter writing: When my Mum was dying, I read her these words from Revelation 21v4.

"'He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.'

"This still strengthens and moves me, especially today.

"Along with the whole of our country, I am utterly heartbroken by the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Her Majesty was much loved by all of us in Cumbria.

"The landmarks of her reign have been the landmarks of our lives. For me as a child celebrating her silver jubilee, as a new father celebrating her golden jubilee and to be privileged enough as an MP to have met her and experienced her kindness and humour.

"Her Majesty was also a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, and my thoughts and prayers tonight will be with her family at this deeply sad time."

