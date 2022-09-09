Where you can sign a book of condolence in Cumbria and the South of Scotland
People from across Cumbria and the South of Scotland have been paying their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Books of Condolence have been distributed throughout the region to allow people to pay their respects.
Councils have organised points where the public can sign a book of condolence.
Here is where you can pay your respects to Her Majesty the Queen.
Dumfries and Galloway
You can write in a Book of Condolence at DGC buildings in:
English Street, Dumfries
Buccleuch Street, Dumfries
Town Hall, High Street, Annan
King Street, Castle Douglas
High Street, Dalbeattie
Main Street, St John's Town of Dalry
Ewart Library, Catherine Street, Dumfries
63 High Street, Gatehouse of Fleet
Gillbrae Road, Geogetown, Dumfries
Central Avenue, Gretna
Greystone Avenue, Kelloholm
Daar Road, Kirkcudbright
Market Place, Langholm
Town Hall, High Street, Lochmaben
Lochthorn, Locharbriggs, Dumfries
31-33 High Street, Lockerbie
Town Hall, High Street, Moffat
Church Street, Newton Stewart
Maxwell Hall, Main Street, Port William
100 High Street, Sanquhar
North Strand Street, Stranraer
Townhead Street, Thornhill
St John's Street, Whithorn
County Buildings, Wigtown
Scottish Borders
Coldstream Library Contact Centre
Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells
Duns Library Contact Centre, Newtown Street
Eyemouth Library
Galashiels Contact Centre, Paton Street
Hawick Contact Centre, High Street
Jedburgh Grammar Campus Library Contact Centre
Kelso Library Contact Centre
Newcastleton Primary School (during school hours)
Peebles Contact Centre
West Linton Primary School (during school hours)
Carlisle
Carlisle Tourist Information Centre, Old Town Hall
Carlisle Civic Centre (Customer Contact Centre), Rickergate
Allerdale
Workington Library
Cockermouth Library
Wigton Library
Keswick Library
Silloth Library
Maryport Library
Copeland
Market Hall
Cleator Moor Library
Whitehaven Library
Millom Library
Egremont Library
Seascale Library
Eden
Penrith Library
Town Hall
Appleby Tourist Information Centre
The Anglican Church
South Lakeland
Kendal Library
Ulverston Coronation Hall
Kirkby Lonsdale Village Institute (Lunesdale Hall)
Windermere Library
