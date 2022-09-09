People from across Cumbria and the South of Scotland have been paying their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Books of Condolence have been distributed throughout the region to allow people to pay their respects.

Councils have organised points where the public can sign a book of condolence.

Here is where you can pay your respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

Credit: ITV News Border

Dumfries and Galloway

You can write in a Book of Condolence at DGC buildings in:

English Street, Dumfries

Buccleuch Street, Dumfries

Town Hall, High Street, Annan

King Street, Castle Douglas

High Street, Dalbeattie

Main Street, St John's Town of Dalry

Ewart Library, Catherine Street, Dumfries

63 High Street, Gatehouse of Fleet

Gillbrae Road, Geogetown, Dumfries

Central Avenue, Gretna

Greystone Avenue, Kelloholm

Daar Road, Kirkcudbright

Market Place, Langholm

Town Hall, High Street, Lochmaben

Lochthorn, Locharbriggs, Dumfries

31-33 High Street, Lockerbie

Town Hall, High Street, Moffat

Church Street, Newton Stewart

Maxwell Hall, Main Street, Port William

100 High Street, Sanquhar

North Strand Street, Stranraer

Townhead Street, Thornhill

St John's Street, Whithorn

County Buildings, Wigtown

Lord-Lieutenant, Claire Hensman, signing a Book of Condolence. Credit: ITV News Border

Scottish Borders

Coldstream Library Contact Centre

Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells

Duns Library Contact Centre, Newtown Street

Eyemouth Library

Galashiels Contact Centre, Paton Street

Hawick Contact Centre, High Street

Jedburgh Grammar Campus Library Contact Centre

Kelso Library Contact Centre

Newcastleton Primary School (during school hours)

Peebles Contact Centre

West Linton Primary School (during school hours)

The first people to sign the Book of Condolence in Dumfries. Credit: ITV News Border

Carlisle

Carlisle Tourist Information Centre, Old Town Hall

Carlisle Civic Centre (Customer Contact Centre), Rickergate

Allerdale

Workington Library

Cockermouth Library

Wigton Library

Keswick Library

Silloth Library

Maryport Library

Copeland

Market Hall

Cleator Moor Library

Whitehaven Library

Millom Library

Egremont Library

Seascale Library

Eden

Penrith Library

Town Hall

Appleby Tourist Information Centre

The Anglican Church

South Lakeland

Kendal Library

Ulverston Coronation Hall

Kirkby Lonsdale Village Institute (Lunesdale Hall)

Windermere Library

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...