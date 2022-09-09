Skip to content

Where you can sign a book of condolence in Cumbria and the South of Scotland

Books of Condolence have been distributed throughout the region to allow people to pay their respects. Credit: ITV News Border

People from across Cumbria and the South of Scotland have been paying their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Books of Condolence have been distributed throughout the region to allow people to pay their respects.

Councils have organised points where the public can sign a book of condolence.

Here is where you can pay your respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

Credit: ITV News Border

Dumfries and Galloway

You can write in a Book of Condolence at DGC buildings in:

  • English Street, Dumfries

  • Buccleuch Street, Dumfries

  • Town Hall, High Street, Annan

  • King Street, Castle Douglas

  • High Street, Dalbeattie

  • Main Street, St John's Town of Dalry

  • Ewart Library, Catherine Street, Dumfries

  • 63 High Street, Gatehouse of Fleet

  • Gillbrae Road, Geogetown, Dumfries

  • Central Avenue, Gretna

  • Greystone Avenue, Kelloholm

  • Daar Road, Kirkcudbright

  • Market Place, Langholm

  • Town Hall, High Street, Lochmaben

  • Lochthorn, Locharbriggs, Dumfries

  • 31-33 High Street, Lockerbie

  • Town Hall, High Street, Moffat

  • Church Street, Newton Stewart

  • Maxwell Hall, Main Street, Port William

  • 100 High Street, Sanquhar

  • North Strand Street, Stranraer

  • Townhead Street, Thornhill

  • St John's Street, Whithorn

  • County Buildings, Wigtown

Lord-Lieutenant, Claire Hensman, signing a Book of Condolence. Credit: ITV News Border

Scottish Borders

  • Coldstream Library Contact Centre

  • Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells

  • Duns Library Contact Centre, Newtown Street

  • Eyemouth Library

  • Galashiels Contact Centre, Paton Street

  • Hawick Contact Centre, High Street

  • Jedburgh Grammar Campus Library Contact Centre

  • Kelso Library Contact Centre

  • Newcastleton Primary School (during school hours)

  • Peebles Contact Centre

  • West Linton Primary School (during school hours)

The first people to sign the Book of Condolence in Dumfries. Credit: ITV News Border

Carlisle

  • Carlisle Tourist Information Centre, Old Town Hall

  • Carlisle Civic Centre (Customer Contact Centre), Rickergate

Allerdale

  • Workington Library

  • Cockermouth Library

  • Wigton Library

  • Keswick Library

  • Silloth Library

  • Maryport Library

Copeland

  • Market Hall

  • Cleator Moor Library

  • Whitehaven Library

  • Millom Library

  • Egremont Library

  • Seascale Library

Eden

  • Penrith Library

  • Town Hall

  • Appleby Tourist Information Centre

  • The Anglican Church

South Lakeland

  • Kendal Library

  • Ulverston Coronation Hall

  • Kirkby Lonsdale Village Institute (Lunesdale Hall)

  • Windermere Library

