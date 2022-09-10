In pictures: Cumbria and Southern Scotland pays tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

Across Cumbria and Southern Scotland people have been laying flowers and paying their respects in memory of the Queen.

It was announced on Thursday 8 September that Her Royal Highness had died at Balmoral.

A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed at a later date, Buckingham Palace said.

Carlisle

On Friday 9 September, Bells rang out at noon across the UK, 96 times, one for each of Her Majesty's 96 years.

People flocked to Carlisle Cathedral to write in a Book of Condolences and lay flowers.

Flag were also lowered to half mast in order to show respect to the passing of the Queen.

The flags at the Cumbria County Council building were lowered on Friday in mourning.

Allerdale

The Church bells at St Michael's Church in Workington also chimed.

People laid flowers and card at the war memorial in workington.

Dumfries and Galloway

Rev Paul Singh of All Saints Church Lockerbie

Books of Condolences are stationed around the country in order to allow people to their write words following the passing of the Queen.

South Lakeland

Churches held services and people were able to come and mourn the Queen in prayer.

