Remembering one of the Queen's final visits to the Scottish Borders

People in the Scottish Borders are fondly remembering one of Queen Elizabeth II's final visits to the region.

Her final publicised visit was in 2015 when she opened the Borders Railway.

But two years prior she arrived in the small town of Peebles to take a tour of the James Buchan museum.

Buchan, the Thirty-Nine Steps novelist and politician, knew the Queen Mother and King George VI, who appointed him Governor General of Canada in 1935.

Her late Majesty was taken on a tour with members of the Buchan family.

Queen Elizabeth II with Ian Buchan on her visit. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Museum volunteer Neil Calvert took the opportunity to show the Queen photographs of her extended family members making similar visits to the town.

"I wasn't a hundred percent sure of who were in the photographs and she soon put me right she knew everybody in the photograph of part of her wider family," he told ITV Tyne Tees.

Word travelled fast and she was met by crowds of her adoring subjects, who are unlikely to forget the day.

Elated members of the public gather to see Her Majesty. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They demonstrated the region's close relationship with the Queen.

"The Queen's connection with Scotland is of course profound," said Sir Hew Strachan, the Lord Lieutenant of Tweeddale.

"She knew Scotland well and was well-grafted in the life of the nation and I think she will be sorely missed here."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...