An inquest has been opened into the death of a retired doctor from India who died after falling from a Lake District beauty spot near Keswick.

Police launched a public appeal for information and to trace a number of witnesses after a tragedy which occurred at Surprise View on Friday 26 August.

This resulted in the death of 73-year-old Dr Banashree Jana from of Bangalore.

Emergency services were called to the popular visitor location - a ledge above a steep drop offering a spectacular outlook of Derwentwater, Borrowdale and Bassenthwaite Lake - just after 6pm amid reports a walker had fallen.

Police officers, ambulance staff and a Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) crew attended the scene along with 18 members of Keswick mountain rescue team (MRT).

A team spokesman said: "A Keswick MRT member along with a GNAAS doctor were lowered from the top to the woman, whilst a second group of team members made an approach to the base of the cliff.

"Tragically the woman died from her injuries in the fall. Our deepest thoughts and sympathies go to the woman’s family and friends."

Several people were reported by police to have witnessed the tragedy and waited with her relatives in the aftermath.

At Cockermouth this morning, area coroner for Cumbria, Ms Kirsty Gomersal, formally opened the inquest into Dr Jana’s death.

Identification details had been provided by her son. He confirmed she was a widowed lady born in India who latterly lived in Bangalore.

"The circumstances of Dr Jana’s death is that she was visiting a location known as Surprise View near to Keswick in Cumbria when she fell from Surprise View," said Ms Gomersal.

She was pronounced dead by a doctor believed to be a Keswick MRT member.

A post mortem examination had concluded that the cause of death was multiple injuries.

"I am satisfied that an inquest is required into Dr Jana’s death," said Ms Gomersal.

The hearing was adjourned to a provisional conclusion date of Tuesday 10 January 2023.

