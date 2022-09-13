Two men who robbed a woman of her e-scooter at knifepoint outside a Carlisle convenience store as she "froze in fear" have been handed lengthy prison sentences.

The woman had gone to the Spar shop on Newtown Road just before 11pm on Friday 15 July.

She entered the store and, for safety and security, left the e-scooter inside the front door close to a lottery stand.

It was then that Zayd Alasaly, 20, and 19-year-old Liam Bateman "showed an interest in it", a prosecutor told Carlisle Crown Court.

As the woman left and tried to take a cigarette from her coat pocket, the pair pounced.

Alasaly produced a large kitchen knife from the waistband of his clothing and said words to the effect of "pass it over" - referring to the scooter.

"She froze in fear," said prosecutor Paul Brookwell.

Alasaly took the scooter and walked away with Bateman, who was noted to laugh at what had just happened.

Their victim was seen clearly distressed in the aftermath, with tears in her eyes. She went to the house of a friend, who said she was "shaking, crying, visibly upset".

Police were called and arrested the two robbers a short distance away. The scooter was recovered, but the knife was not.

Both Alasaly, of Corinto Street, Liverpool, and Bateman, of Warwick Square, Carlisle, admitted robbery, with Alasaly also pleading guilty to having the knife illegally in public.

Lawyers for the pair said the crime had involved little or no planning by the defendants, and highlighted difficulties and challenges in their personal lives.

Alasaly committed the crimes just weeks after being spared an immediate prison sentence elsewhere in England for a catalogue of Class A drugs supply offences.

He was given a four-year jail term for the Carlisle crimes while Bateman was given 32 months.

"The pair of you saw her, you targeted her, you wanted that scooter," said Judge Nicholas Barker as he passed sentence.

"She was very distressed as one might only imagine, being threatened with a knife, having personal items stolen from her; being a female at that time of night on her own."

