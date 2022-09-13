Man in 70s left with life-threatening injuries after serious crash in Maryport

Police are investigating a serious crash on the A596 after a man in his 70s was left with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near Maryport Golf Club at around 4pm on Sunday 11 September.

It involved a black Ford Fiesta, red Fiat Panda and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The rider of the motorbike - a man in his 70s - was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary by air ambulance. The driver of the Fiat was uninjured.

A 41-year-old man, who was driving the Ford, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol.

He has since been released under investigation.

Cumbria Police is now urging anyone with information relating to the collision to call 101 quoting incident number 129 of 11 September, or report it online here. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

