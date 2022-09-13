Police are continuing to appeal for information in their search for missing Workington man Joseph Dunn.

Joseph, 35, has not been seen since 10pm on Thursday 8 September.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the Mason Street, Honister Drive or Ennerdale Avenue area at around 10:30pm on the night, and are urging people living there to check any doorbell or dash-cam footage.

They're also asking people in the Westfield and Mossbay areas to check their gardens and outbuildings.

Joseph is described as white with a shaved head and has both ears pierced with stretchers in.

He is around 5ft 9ins tall, of very slim build and has the initials ‘RD’ tattooed on the back of his neck.

He's believed to be wearing a thin, black bomber jacket.

Anyone with information can report it online here, or call 101.

