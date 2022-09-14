Police have arrested two people and seized around 400 suspected cannabis plants after executing a misuse of drugs warrant in Whitehaven.

Officers made the find after carrying out searches at a property in Market Place at 8am on 14 September.

Two men, aged 30 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. They remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Martyn Park said: "The public are likely to see a larger-than-normal police presence around this property as our enquiries continue.

"We take all suspected drugs cultivation seriously and would continue to urge anyone who has any suspicions about any buildings that might be used for illegal purposes to come forward with information."

