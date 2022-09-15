A burglar who targeted the homes of vulnerable elderly people in Penrith has admitted more crimes - some dating back more than four years.

John Donakey, 57, admitted three attempted break-ins - at two houses on Clifford Road and one at Maple Drive - when he appeared at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court in July. The were committed on 22 June.

Last month, Donakey was back at the court where he pleaded guilty to the burglary of a home at Croft Avenue in Penrith with intent to steal on 20 June of this year, and a separate burglary at Maple Drive, with theft of a pair of binoculars, a few days later on 23 June.

And Donakey was back before magistrates for a third time this morning (15 September), appearing remotely over a video link from custody.

During a short hearing, he indicated guilty pleas to four offences of burglary with intent to steal.

These are said to have occurred at an address in Kentmere Brow, Kendal, on both 9 and 16 July 2018; one at Burneside Road in Kendal on 16 July 2018, and one at Folly Lane in Penrith on 14 October 2020.

Magistrates heard today that Donakey, of Bexhill Gardens, St Helens, was already awaiting sentence at Carlisle Crown Court for the five 2022 Penrith offences.

These, a prosecutor has previously said, involved the properties being "deliberately targeted" by Donakey.

Gloves and a protective suit were found in his car upon arrest, along with binoculars.

Magistrates today committed the case involving the 2018 and 2020 matters to crown court.

Donakey is due to appear in front of a judge on Wednesday 21 September, and remains in custody in the meantime.