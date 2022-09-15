Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will visit the Scottish Borders today (15 September) to meet residents and staff of Waverley Care Home, pupils from Galashiels Academy, local carers and veterans.

It comes just four days before she'll attend her mother's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Anne is President of the Carers Trust and is known for her work supporting vital care charities and for her many military connections.

Princess Anne looks at tributes left for the Queen during a visit to Glasgow's City Chambers

After meeting care home residents inside, Her Royal Highness will meet a group of senior Galashiels Academy pupils and Headteacher Kevin Ryalls outside, followed by a group of home care and care home staff.

Finally, she'll meet a group of local veterans, led by Councillor John Greenwell - Scottish Borders Council’s Champion for the Armed Forces and Veterans.

Convener of Scottish Borders Council, Councillor Watson McAteer, said: "It is always a great honour for the area to host members of the Royal Family and given the recent passing of Her Majesty The Queen this will be a particularly poignant event."

