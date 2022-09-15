Two men have appeared in court charged with alleged cannabis production after hundreds of plants were found at a property in Whitehaven town centre.

Police confirmed yesterday that two people had been arrested and several hundred suspected cannabis plants seized after the execution of a warrant.

The find had been made after officers carried out searches at a property in Market Place at 8am.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.

And appearing in the dock at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 15 September were Su Van Guuyen, 27, and 30-year-old Viet Ngyeen, both of no fixed address.

Both defendants face two charges. One alleges production of class B controlled drug cannabis and a second alleges being concerned in the supply of the illegal substance, on 14 September.

Neither defendant entered pleas to the charges they face in court.

Their case was sent to Carlisle Crown Court, where they are due to appear in front of a judge on 14 October. In the meantime they were remanded in custody by magistrates.

Detective Inspector Martyn Park, of Cumbria police, had said yesterday: “The public are likely to see a larger-than-normal police presence around this property as our enquiries continue.

“We take all suspected drugs cultivation seriously and would continue to urge anyone who has any suspicions about any buildings that might be used for illegal purposes to come forward with information.”

This can be reported online, by calling 101 or, anonymously, on Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.