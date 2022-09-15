The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be broadcast on a big screen in Carlisle, the city council has announced.

Live coverage will be screened in Bitts Park, near the Queen Victoria monument, from 10am on Monday 19 September.

No seating will be provided.

Tribe Carlisle will be closed and there will be no food and drink concessions.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, said: "The live screening of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral is an opportunity for people to come together as a community.

"Due to the sensitivity of the occasion and to show respect to those attending, there will be no further activities or stalls to detract from the screening.

"We recommend that those planning to attend look at the guidance we’ve provided."

