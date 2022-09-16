A man has died in hospital following a collision that occurred on the road to Allonby near Maryport Golf Club earlier this week.

The incident happened on the A596 at around 4pm on Sunday 11 September, and involved a Black Ford Fiesta, a Red Fiat Panda and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle - a 75-year-old man from Maryport - died on the afternoon of Wednesday 14 September.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the collision.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online here quoting incident number 139 of 11 September 2022.

You can also phone on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.