On tonight's programme - MSPs return to work after the period of national mourning. It's still not business as usual as debating time is devoted to more tributes to the late Queen. But the chamber witnesses a little bit of history as a new MSP becomes the first Holyrood member to pledge allegiance to the King. Also on the programme Peter MacMahon speaks to Sir Tom Devine, Scotland's most distinguished historian, about the challenges facing King Charles and what a new monarch might mean for the future of the Union.

