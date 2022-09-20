A Carlisle danger driver who almost collided with a van while fleeing police close to the city centre has appeared in court.

Brian Light, 33, broke a host of road rules and committed three criminal offences at around 5.50pm on 1 September.

Two officers were travelling from Nelson Bridge towards Denton Street and saw a silver Citroen C2 driving towards them at speed.

It overtook another vehicle on the wrong side of the road in a 30mph zone.

One PC recognised the driver to be Light, who failed to stop despite the patrol vehicle’s blue lights and sirens being activated.

He overtook a large queue of traffic on the wrong side of the road and failed to stop at a red light.

Light was then almost involved in a collision with a van, going through another red signal on nearby James Street and again travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway where police lost sight of him.

When interviewed, Light gave "no comment" responses to the questions asked.

Light, of Lawson Street, Carlisle, admitted dangerous driving, disqualified driving and having no third party insurance.

The court heard he had 41 previous convictions for 72 offences including a raft of driving crimes.

In 2016 he was handed a 22 month prison sentence and a four-year driving ban after clocking 125mph during a 10 mile night-time chase which ended with him demolishing a garden wall, suffering a broken jaw and collapsed lung in the impact.

Magistrates heard he was most recently convicted in June 2022, for unrelated offending which resulted in a four-week jail term.

Kate Hunter, defending, said Light had six children at home and had recently been given back a valeting job after his release from custody.

Magistrates sent Light’s case to Carlisle Crown Court, where he is due to be sentenced on 18 October. Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody until then.