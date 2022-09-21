Catch Up On Representing Border - 21st September 2022

On tonight's programme - we get reaction to the UK government's scheme to cut business energy bills this winter and we hear from one local business, a pub in Selkirk, where the price cap has come too late. Peter MacMahon speaks to Tracy Black, the Scotland Director of the Employers Organisation, CBI Scotland, for her reaction to the package. We also report on the pressures on local councils to help with the cost of living crisis. Peter asks the Dumfries and Galloway Councillor Katie Hagmann, who's the new resources spokesperson for the local authority body COSLA, what more councils can do.

Play Brightcove video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: