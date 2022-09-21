Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a collision near a golf course in Cumbria.

Ray Hammil, from West Cumbria, died following the collision near Maryport Gold Club on Sunday 11 September.

The 75-year-old, who was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, was taken to hospital but died a few days later on Wednesday 14 September.

His sons Ross and Luke Hammil said: “Dad's passing leaves a massive hole not just in our lives, but those of so many others given he was such a well-loved, selfless and caring man.

"The whole family has been left deeply saddened and shocked by the loss along with the Maryport and Solway Sea Cadet Corp where dad was part of the fabric of the unit.

"He loved being on the sea and sharing this passion through teaching and support of the cadets. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

"We would also like to share out thanks and gratitude to the good samaritans on Maryport Golf Course and Great North Air Ambulance who undoubtedly saved dad's life at the scene and gave him a chance at recovery, along with all the staff at the Freeman and RVI who supported dad during his last few days with an incredible manner, care and relentless drive to save him.” Nadine April, daughter of Mr Hammil's late partner June Metcalfe, said: “Saying he was a nice bloke doesn’t touch the surface, he would go above and beyond to help anyone, even strangers.

"He was a huge support to my mam, and a huge support to me when she passed away. He was amazing with all the grand kids and seemed at his happiest when he was having a laugh and joke with them. Ray by name Ray by nature, a ray of sunshine and love.”

The collision happened at about 4pm and involved a black Ford Fiesta, red Fiat Panda and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

Cumbria Police is still appealing for witnesses to come forward.Officers are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a black SUV and a white Audi who were on the road just before the collision.

It is believed they were both travelling in the direction of Maryport. Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 139 of 11th September 2022. They can also phone on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.