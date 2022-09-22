Catch Up On Representing Border - 22nd September 2022

On tonight's programme - on the eve of his mini-budget, as the new Chancellor presses ahead with tax cuts, Nicola Sturgeon calls on Kwasi Kwarteng to restore benefits. But the First Minister's under fire on the NHS after the worst Accident and Emergency waiting times on record. Also on the programme - a major annual survey of public attitudes suggests support for independence has more than doubled in a decade. Peter MacMahon speaks to Scotland's polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice. We also hear from Shona Haslam, the former leader of Scottish Borders Council as she publishes the first report of her new Christian think tank. And The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times join Peter to discuss the first fortnight of the Liz Truss premiership.

