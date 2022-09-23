An Appleby man has appeared in court after being found with dozens of indecent photographs of children.

Christopher Emmens appeared at Carlisle Magistrates' Court charged with possessing illegal images showing children being abused.

The 26-year-old has been ordered to undergo rehabilitation and sign the sex offenders’ register.

Police executed a warrant at his home and seized an electronic device.

Forensic analysis revealed the presence of 46 indecent images of children, the court heard.

Emmens admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of a child, possessing the illicit material and also having a prohibited picture of a child.

The offences were committed between 30 November 2020 and 8 March 2021, and involved three images in category A — the most serious; 11 category B; and 32 category C.

Emmens, of Barrowmoor Road, Appleby, was sentenced on Friday 23 September 2022.

District Judge John Temperley said a lengthy probation service report had been prepared.

During an interview, Emmens had displayed both remorse and an acceptance of what he had done, along with a willingness to engage with any work he was given as part of a non-custodial sentence, the court heard.

District Judge Temperley observed, by way of mitigation, that the offences were committed during a relatively short period.

There were only three images in the highest category A bracket, whereas some similar cases dealt with by courts involved “hundreds or thousands.”

“That is not to minimise the seriousness of these offences,” he told Emmens, adding: “I am satisfied in your particular case I can draw back from a prison sentence.”

A two-year community order was imposed.

Emmens must complete an accredited sex offender treatment course, other rehabilitation work and 100 hours of community service.

He must sign the sex offenders register and comply with the strict terms of a prevention order, both for five years. A deprivation order was made for the phone seized by police.