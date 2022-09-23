A businessman has been banned from the roads after being caught driving with cocaine in his system.

Joshua Pulford, 24, was driving on the M6 in Cumbria when he was pulled over by police.

Pulford was behind the wheel of a Renault Trafic van on the southbound carriageway of the motorway near Penrith at about 1:35am on 29 April 2022.

Officers formed the view that the vehicle had “poor lane discipline” and appeared to be unsteady, Carlisle Magistrates’ Court was told.

Pulford, from Stockton, on Teesside, was stopped on a Junction 41 slip road, and was compliant when spoken to. But prosecutor George Shelley said: “Officers noted he had blood-shot eyes and smelled of intoxicants.”

A drug wipe test was carried out and proved positive for cocaine.

Pulford, of Lilac Road, Stockton, gave an evidential sample of blood which revealed the level of class A drug cocaine was above the legal driving limit.

He pleaded guilty to drug-driving in court.

Mark Shepherd, mitigating, said Pulford was a man of good character who had never previously appeared before a court.

He was self-employed and had a fencing company, carrying out sub-contracting jobs, but was faced with an inevitable driving ban which would affect his ability to work.

“He is now going to have to live with the devastating effect of taking a class A drug and driving afterwards,” said Mr Shepherd.

Pulford was given a £500 fine and a 12-month driving disqualification by district judge John Temperley.