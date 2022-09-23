Play Brightcove video

A man in his 20s was killed in an early morning crash in Carlisle.

An Audi car and a pedestrian were involved in the collision in Denton Street.

Police were called to the scene at 3:48am on Friday 23 September.

Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, a local man in his 20s, died at the scene.

A road closure remains in place whilst police continue with their inquiries.

Officers are appealing for any information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed what occurred or the moments leading up to it is urged to contact Cumbria Police.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from two cyclists in the area shortly before the collision who may be able to assist, or from anyone who saw these cyclists.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 28 of 23 September. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.