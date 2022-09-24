Arrests made in Windermere robbery investigation
Detective investigating a reported robbery on Phoenix Way, Windermere have made three arrests in connection.
Officer were called to an incident which occurred on Saturday 17th September at around 9pm, after reports a man in his vehicle had been robbed and assaulted.
The incident involved at least three people.
A 27-year-old local man, received minor injury during the incident.
A 27-year-old woman from Kendal, a 31-year-old man from Kendal and 29-year-old of no fixed address were arrested in connection with the incident.
They have since been released on bail.
