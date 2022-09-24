Cumbria Pride 2022 gets underway in Carlisle

Cumbria Pride 2022 is taking place today in Carlisle City Centre, with a whole host of performers and activities.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, held at Caldew Riverside Car Park between 12-6pm and is free entry.

The event was previously held at the castle, but due to popularity, it has moved to a bigger venue to allow more people to attend.

Entertainment will be on the main stage all day with artists including Jenny Ball, Michael T Ogilvie, and Miss Pearl.

The whole city gets behind the event, with many businesses and organisations creating displays to show their support.

The organisers behind Cumbria Pride say the day "aims to celebrate diversity and unity in Cumbria through events and projects to help promote LGBT+ visibility.

"Our main Pride event each year welcomes youngsters, teens, adults, seniors, their families, their friends, employers … and so on!

"All within a safe place where everyone can feel welcomed, included and able to be who they are."

Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall said: “Everybody should feel safe being themselves and it’s important to be reminded of this when supporting our LGBTQ+ communities in Cumbria.

"Come along to Cumbria Pride, visit our stall and let members of my office know your thoughts about policing in Cumbria.”

