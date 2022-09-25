Police identify man who died in Denton Street collision

A pedestrian who died after being hit with a car on Denton Street in Carlisle has been named as 12-year-old Ryan Thompson.

Officers are still appealing for information about the crash, which happened just before 4am on the 23rd September.

It involved an Audi car. Emergency services attended, however Mr Thompson died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed what occurred or the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know