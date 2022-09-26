Play Brightcove video

The M6 has now reopened in both directions following an incident earlier today.

The M6 in Cumbria ground to a halt this afternoon after a trailer carrying livestock overturned between J43 and 44 near Carlisle.

Traffic on both the northbound and southbound carriageways was temporarily stopped near Carlisle, with approximately four miles of congestion southbound and two miles northbound on approach to the incident.

Police have confirmed that three cows involved in the incident were put down at the scene.