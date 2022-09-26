A man has appeared in court following the death of another man several days after an incident inside a Whitehaven address.

Lewis Knight, 29, is facing a single charge of the manslaughter of Marc Wright, on or before 28 March 2021.

Marc Wright died several days after it is alleged he sustained an injury while at his address in Whitehaven.

Knight appeared at Workington Magistrates’ Court on Monday 26 September.

During a short hearing, the charge was put to Knight by a court legal advisor but no plea was entered by the defendant.

Pam Fee, prosecuting, gave the court a brief outline of circumstances which were alleged to have occurred.

There had, she alleged, been an incident at 39-year-old Mr Wright’s address in Whitehaven on 22 March 2021. He had sustained an injury.

“A number of days later, having had a significant decline in his health, there was a cardiac arrest and Mr Wright has passed away on that morning,” said Ms Fee.

As he sat in the dock, Knight — wearing a grey zip-up top — heard the charge was so serious that it could not be dealt with at the magistrates’ court.

The case was adjourned until Monday 24 October, when he will appear before Carlisle Crown Court.

Knight, who gave his address as a caravan park at St Bees, was granted conditional bail by the magistrates.

He has been told not to contact a number of named witnesses in the case.

A second condition prohibits him from entering an exclusion zone outlined on a map of the Whitehaven area which Knight — who was representing himself during today’s hearing — told the court he had seen.