This week we are featuring four fantastic fundraisers who you have nominated for a chance of representing our region at this year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Today we meet nominee Ian Baird, a cyclist from Dumfries and Galloway - every year he organises and promotes a new cycling challenge, clocking up the miles for a number of local charities.

Known as the ‘Pied Piper of Southerness,’ Mr Baird’s love of cycling has inspired people locally, nationally and even internationally to take part in his challenges.

In May this year, he organised a 5,000 miles in five days event - with riders from all over the world clocking up the miles to raise much-needed funds for a variety of charities.

One of the charities to benefit was Heart Research UK.

Lynne Stewart from Heart Research UK, said: “Fundraisers like Ian are crucial to our work - without him heart research would be much less advanced, he’s a hero in this community.”

Ian explains that the development of the challenges - from identifying the routes to reaching out to participants from near and far, is the most enjoyable part for him.

“It’s really overwhelming to be nominated, it’s the people around me that take part in the challenges that motivate me to do it again every year.

“I’d be flabbergasted to win, but just being nominated is a fantastic feeling,” said Ian.

Local woman Katherine McIsaac has been supported personally by Mr Baird’s fundraising work.

She said: “Last year I underwent open heart surgery, each year Ian is inspired by someone in our local community and he’s just a giant of a man, our local hero and he deserves this nomination so much."

Nominations for this year’s awards are now closed. For more information and to learn more about previous winners, visit www.prideofbritain.com. The awards ceremony takes place later this year.