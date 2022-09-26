Patterdale Mountain Rescue were called to Aira Force to help a man who had fallen 20 metres from a waterfall into a gorge.

It happened on Saturday 24 September.

The team was already out on an operation rescuing a woman who had slipped and fractured her ankle at Red Tarn.

On arrival at Aira Force, they found that some members of the public had managed to climb down to help him.

A Patterdale Mountain Rescue (Patterdale MRT) spokesperson said: “Also on scene were Cumbria Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance and the Air Ambulance.

“The team’s health care professionals were lowered into the gorge and proceeded to assess the casualty providing immediate care and pain relief as he had sustained injuries to his head, shoulder and back.

"Due to the nature of the incident and the precarious location members of the fire service who were already kitted out in swift water rescue suits and buoyancy aids also went down to provide safety cover.

"A technical rope system was then set up to haul the casualty up out of the gorge once he had been given treatment, stabilised and placed on the stretcher.

"The casualty was then carried out of the falls and handed over to the ambulance to be taken to hospital for further treatment. The team wish the male a speedy recovery from his injuries and ordeal."

Patterdale MRT thanked other teams for their assistance in the rescue, which lasted three hours and involved 24 team members.

The Patterdale MRT spokesperson added: "Aira Force is a popular place for members of the public and we have been to numerous incidents there this year.

“We would like to remind everyone to take care when near the edges of the waterfalls as they can be slippy."