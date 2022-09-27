Catch Up On Representing Border 27 September 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme, at the party's conference in Liverpool, Labour's leader Sir Keir Starmer savages the UK Government's tax cuts, pledges to set up a publicly owned energy company, and says no to any deals with the SNP. But the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tells Representing Border slashing taxes would benefit Scots.

Also on the programme, the Scottish Government calls on UK ministers to back a more flexible migration system to address what it calls the "immense" challenge of population decline.

