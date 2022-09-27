South Cumbria man admits cocaine supply crime

A South Cumbria man has been warned he should expect a prison sentence for possessing high purity cocaine potentially worth up to £12,500 with intent to supply it.

Christopher Kenneth Johnson, 39, was charged after police stopped a red Vauxhall at 5.20pm on 10 December 2020 on the A590, close to Junction 36 of the M6 motorway. It is said to have been heading in the direction of Barrow.

A quantity of cocaine was recovered following a search of Johnson and the vehicle. The drug is said to have had a potential street value estimated at being between £10,000 and £12,500.

Johnson appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday 27 September 2022.

During a short hearing, he admitted one offence of possessing the Class A controlled drug cocaine, with intent to supply it.

The prosecution had been informed of a basis of plea - the extent to which Johnson admits his wrongdoing - which had been offered.

However, Kim Whittlestone, prosecuting, said it currently “isn’t one that we immediately would accept."

This will be formally submitted in due course by the defence, allowing the prosecution to respond within a week.

Judge James Adkin adjourned the case and directed that Johnson should meet with a probation officer who will interview him and then produce a background report for the sentencing hearing. This was listed for Friday 21 October at the crown court.

Johnson, of Lancaster Street, Dalton-in-Furness, was told he would receive a discount to his sentence in view of the guilty plea he had entered.

“It is a serious matter. You should expect a custodial sentence,” Judge Adkin told Johnson.

However, Judge Adkin acknowledged that “a lot of water has passed under the bridge” since the offence was committed in late 2020, and directed the defendant to co-operate with the probation officer before the next court hearing.

Johnson was granted bail. Miss Whittlestone said there were no objections given that he had previously been contactable when “working abroad on an oil rig off the coast of Africa."