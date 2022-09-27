The family of man who died in a crash in Carlisle have said they are 'devastated from the shock' of their loss - and have thanked the community for their support.

21-year-old Ryan Thompson died after being hit by a car on 23 September on Denton Street in the city, in the early hours of the morning.

He's been described as a 'much-loved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and work colleague'.

In a statement released to the media they said the pain of losing Ryan is 'beyond words and our lives will never be the same again but we take great comfort from the overwhelming rush of love and admiration everyone had for Ryan.'

Ryan's Dad paid tribute to his son saying "Ryan was kind, funny and clever, always willing to help anyone around him without question. He had a smile that would light up a room and a sense of humour to match"

In tribute, Ryan’s mum said:"Ryan was a kind and gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone, with the most amazing smile that melted our hearts. We hold you in our hearts forever. Keep smiling Ryan, We love you. Fly high."

