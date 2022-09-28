Catch up on Representing Border - 28 September 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - as sterling takes a pounding and the Bank of England steps in Nicola Sturgeon warns the UK's position is worse than the financial crash in 2008. The First Minister tells MSPs Britain is in the midst of an unfolding and rapidly deteriorating economic and financial crisis and it will be ordinary people who pay the price. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Also on the programme - the carbon capture technology helping combat climate change. We report on how the South of Scotland is leading the way. And Peter talks to the former Conservative Cabinet Minister Sir Malcom Rifkind about electing the House of Lords, constitutional reform and why he still believes the Union has a future.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: