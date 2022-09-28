Play Brightcove video

Ahead of this year’s Pride of Britain Awards, ITV Border News has been meeting the fantastic fundraisers who you have nominated for a chance of representing our region at this year's event.

Keswick man Kerry Irving and his spaniel dogs have gained an international following, and have used their fan base to help raise over half a million pounds for various charities.

If you’re on social media, you may well be familiar with the dogs anyway. Max, Harry and Paddy have gone viral on social media, appearing at community events and even meeting royalty. Sadly, Max passed away earlier this year.

“Max came along at the most important time in my life,” explains Kerry.

“In 2009 I was very close to making a decision to leave this world, but life changed dramatically when I met Max.”

After losing Max, Kerry decided to keep the fundraising going with his other spaniel dogs, Paddy and Harry. Together, the trio are continuing Max’s legacy by raising money for numerous charities.

For the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAA) alone, they've raised over a hundred thousand pounds.

Amy Shaw is just one of the people that has benefited from the work Kerry and his dogs have done to raise vital funds for the GNAA.

“The air ambulance is why my daughter Ava is still here with us today. Thanks to them, they rescued my little girl and took her to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle to receive the life saving surgery she needed.

"My daughter is alive today because of the staggering difference Kerry and the family have made.”

Andy Mawson from the Great North Air Ambulance Service, agrees.

“The ambulance makes life saving flights in Cumbria every day, all thanks to the amazing funds that Kerry, the dogs and their followers continue to bring in through their events and activities,” said Andy.

With almost 300,000 social media fans following their daily adventures, Kerry is also raising funds for animal welfare and child bereavement charities.

In April, a walk in memory of Max in Keswick raised £50,000, with donations from all over the world.

“To win the award in memory of Max would be absolutely incredible,” says Kerry.

“It’s not just about raising money, it’s getting people together and talking openly about mental health - that’s what Max did for me, and to see the impact he’s had on so many people makes me happy. New friendships have been made and lives have been changed all because of a little dog called Max.”