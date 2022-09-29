A Carlisle drug dealer who sent out "text bomb” adverts to customers in a desperate bid to ease his disabled mum’s money worries has been jailed by a judge.

Daniel Campbell, who admitted to offering to supply cocaine and cannabis, had sent messages in bulk to potential buyers.

Police visited the house of the 24-year-old in March last year and executed a search warrant.

A mobile phone was seized but no drugs were found on that occasion.

About five months later, on 18 August, police went to his new house and made significant discoveries. These included around 2kg of cannabis in three large bags within a cardboard box inside a bedroom cupboard, and a large block of amphetamine which was valued at £18,370.

The illegal drugs seized, including a small quantity of cocaine, had an estimated total value of £41,330.

Officers recovered what amounted to a drug dealer’s kit, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

This comprised snap-seal bags, a notebook containing names and numbers which gave the appearance of a debtors’ list, cash, weighing scales.

Six mobile phones were also seized. Analysis revealed messages suggestive of somebody being involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and evidence of “text bombs” being sent in bulk to potential customers.

“Messages also showed Mr Campbell making enquiries about purchasing cannabis, no doubt to sell at street level,” said prosecutor Gerard Rogerson.

Campbell made no comment when interviewed by police. However, he later admitted offering to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possessing the two illegal drugs, plus amphetamine, with intent to supply.

Defence lawyer Jeff Smith said Campbell had displayed a level of “immaturity”, but also pointed out that he cared for his severely disabled mother.

“The motivation for doing what he did so was the hope he could help his mother out of the financial problems she had,” said Mr Smith. “Quite clearly it was a foolish way to try and solve that problem.”

Judge James Adkin imposed a 31-month prison sentence, telling Campbell, of Cant Crescent, Carlisle: “You were actively involved on quite a large scale.”