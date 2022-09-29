Play Brightcove video

Ahead of this year’s Pride of Britain Awards, ITV Border News has been meeting the fantastic fundraisers who you have nominated for a chance of representing our region at this year's event.

Gary McKee, 53, from Cleator Moor, runs a marathon every single day, aiming to meet his target of completing 365 marathons in a year.

The aim is to raise as much money as possible for various charities, including Hospice at Home West Cumbria, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Having raised over £200,000 in 2021 by running 110 marathons, this year Gary wanted to aim higher, and describes the gruelling 365-day challenge, which seeks to raise £1,000,000 as “a whole year of opportunity to help other people.”

Clare Hayes lost her husband Keith in January this year, and the fundraising efforts of Gary meant that she and her young family were able to get support from local charity Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

Clare explains:

“The fact that this important local charity can continue their amazing work and help support families like ours at such a difficult time, is just brilliant and makes me smile.

“It’s thanks to Gary and people like him that means we have this important support available.”

Sue McDonald from Macmillan Cancer Support agrees.

“He’s such a lovely and humble guy,” says Sue.

“He’s raised masses of money for Macmillan over the last 20 years and his latest 365 day challenge is just incredible. He’s motivated by helping others and we just think he’s amazing.”

Despite the nomination, Gary remains focused on his running.

“People are inspired by what we’re doing, and the more people we get involved, the more funds we can raise.

“If I do win, it’ll be a challenge to fit my marathon in around work and travelling to London….but I do like a challenge,” he says.