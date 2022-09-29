On tonight's programme - the First Minister accuses the Prime Minister of economic vandalism over the mini-budget, but Liz Truss defends her tax cuts and insists she's sticking to her plans. Also tonight - claims of corporate fraud and political corruption in the latest twist in the botched ferries contract. We have highlights of today's First Minister's Questions. And this week's commentators The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson join Peter MacMahon to reflect on a week of economic turmoil.

Play Brightcove video