Thousands lace up their trainers for the Great Cumbrian Run
More than 1,000 runners have laced up their trainers for Cumbria's leading half marathon.
The Great Cumbrian Run is back, after being called off last year, and in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Runners lined up at The Sheepmount Athletics Stadium in Carlisle on Sunday 2 October ahead of a testing 13.1 mile route through the city, before making their way to Bitts Park.
A number of road closures are in place along the race route, with drivers advised to avoid the area.
They include;
Brampton Road
Warwick Road
Victoria Road
Durranhill Road
Park Road
Scotby Village through to Wetherall
Steele's Bank through Cumwhinton
Cumwhinton Road
Sewell Lane
London Road
West Tower Street
