More than 1,000 runners have laced up their trainers for Cumbria's leading half marathon.

The Great Cumbrian Run is back, after being called off last year, and in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Runners lined up at The Sheepmount Athletics Stadium in Carlisle on Sunday 2 October ahead of a testing 13.1 mile route through the city, before making their way to Bitts Park.

A number of road closures are in place along the race route, with drivers advised to avoid the area.

They include;

Brampton Road

Warwick Road

Victoria Road

Durranhill Road

Park Road

Scotby Village through to Wetherall

Steele's Bank through Cumwhinton

Cumwhinton Road

Sewell Lane

London Road

West Tower Street

