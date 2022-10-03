A new long-distance trail that will run the length of the River Tweed has received a multi-million pound funding boost from South of Scotland Enterprise.

Destination Tweed will see the creation of a 113-mile walking route from Moffat to Berwick-Upon-Tweed. I

t's hoped it will connect communities and bring economic and environmental benefits to the area. In addition to the trail itself, there will be a programme of cultural and educational events as well as conservation projects.

The £4.5 million funding from South of Scotland Enterprise will be provided over five years, and comes after a £2.98m National Lottery Heritage Fund award in July.