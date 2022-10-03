Seasons at the allotment: SEPTEMBER 2022

Play Brightcove video

September finally saw some proper rainfall. It is the first month since February where we were not generally down on downpours.

Rain on the final day of the month boosted totals to above average for parts of our region, although not enough to address the dry year so far.

September rainfall Credit: Met Office

Coastal areas saw the wettest weather compared to normal- with some areas getting nearly twice the monthly average.

September continued this year’s run of every month so far being warmer than average according to mean temperature, sitting at 0.5°C higher than the long-term average for the month.

September 2022 temperatures

Combined, the first nine months of 2022 have been warmer than the same period in any other year in a series which goes back to 1884.