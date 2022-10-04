Campaigners "cynical" about future of Carlisle's Victorian Turkish Baths

Campaigners fighting the temporary closure of Carlisle's Victorian Turkish Baths claim its future remains at risk.

The health and wellbeing facility is currently set to close next month in preparation for the demolition of the 1970s James Street Pools next-door, leading to concerns from stakeholders about its future.

Campaigners have called for the Grade II listed building to remain open as long as possible up to the demolition of the Pools and ideally refurbished for a bright future beyond the completion of the works.

Julie Minns is Chair of Friends of Carlisle Victorian and Turkish Baths. She said: "I think we're a little bit cynical that they will reopen.

They (the city council) don't have a date for when the demolition starts they don't have a date for when the demolition ends so it's no longer down to the city council about whether or not it reopens the city council have started it they've closed it but after that they walk away. Whether or not it reopens isn't down to them. Julie Minns, Chair of Friends of Carlisle Victorian and Turkish Baths

Councillor Stephen Higgs from Carlisle City Council tried to reassure those fearful about the future of the facility.

He said: "Don't fear that this is a permanent closure of the Turkish baths. Don't fear that this demolition of the Turkish baths in the offing, because there's not.

While the 1970s pools are demolished alongside, that will all take place next year. And then there is every possibility of a sustainable future for the Turkish bath. Councillor Stephen Higgs, Carlisle City Council