A man from Carlisle who struck his partner with a see-saw and hanging basket after barging into her home has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Magistrates heard Kieron Murray had a history of violence on his criminal record, including being jailed for punching a female dog handler.

The 28-year-old was back in trouble in September as a result of his relationship with a woman which she described as “toxic” and “getting worse” due to his drink and drug use.

On 3 September, Murray's now ex-partner became concerned for her safety after he had banged on the door early that morning.

When he returned at midday, Murray demanded to be let in to the property and for the woman to return money he had earlier given her.

Despite her saying he couldn’t enter the house, Murray barged his way inside.

He verbally abused her and threw a see-saw which struck her leg, causing immediate bruising and swelling.

He then threw a hanging basket, which hit the woman and scattered soil inside the property, before leaving on a bike.

Days later Murray called the woman multiple times using different phone numbers, prompting her to tell police she wanted all contact between them to stop.

She said: “The whole situation has caused me anxiety. I am very low. I find myself just becoming emotionally upset from out of nowhere."

The woman also described ramping up home security, seeking trauma counselling and not wishing to stay in her house any more.

Murray, of Esk Road, Carlisle, admitted three charges: using violence to secure entry to premises, assault by beating and harassment.

Tariq Khawam, defending, said Murray wished to apologise to the woman for behaviour which had left him “appalled”.

He added that Murray was “aghast” about the impact his crimes had but insisted he didn’t mean to strike the woman, with objects thrown in anger.

Mr Khawan said: “He is somebody who is in a deep emotional abyss himself because of the breakdown of the relationship."

Magistrates suspended a 16-week jail term for two years. Murray was ordered to complete a rehabilitation requirement, 40 hours’ unpaid work and a 60-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

Murray was banned from contacting the woman for five years and must pay her £200 in compensation.