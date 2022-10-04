Catch Up On Representing Border - 4th October 2022

On tonight's programme - The Health Secretary sets out his plan for the NHS this winter but Scotland's doctors leader tells Representing Border the problems in the health service pre-date the pandemic and are down to Scottish Government failures. Peter MacMahon speaks to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Also on the programme - MSPs begin debating emergency legislation to freeze rents till next spring. We hear from local landlords and housing associations.

Play Brightcove video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: