New plans to link two Hawick communities with £2 million footbridge

A new £2 million footbridge over Teviot waters is set to link two communities in Hawick for the first time.

A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a four metres wide pedestrian and cycle bridge linking the Weensland area to Lower Mansfield Road.

Work would also involve the reconfiguration of the existing roundabout junction connecting Mansfield Road, Lower Mansfield Road and Hamilton Road to a simple priority T-junction.

A bridge to link the two communities has been mooted for decades and is now set to become a reality as work continues on the town's flood protection scheme.

A report is with the application from construction company Jacobs. It says: "The need for the scheme was demonstrated through extensive consultation with the community, local councillors, stakeholders and Sustrans which identified clear support for a new bridge at this location.

"It is considered that the proposed development will provide an important 'missing link' to local amenities, the town centre, Hawick Rugby Club, Weensland and Lower Mansfield at the eastern end of Hawick.

"The application site is predominately either owned by Scottish Borders Council or has been purchased by the Hawick Flood Protection Scheme for active travel options for residents and visitors to the town.

"Linking both sides of the river will have a positive effect with regard to connecting communities and providing more active travel options for residents and visitors to the town. Cyclists or walkers will have access to a loop around the town with the new crossing, and more direct access to facilities and locations on both sides of the bridge.

"Access to the rugby club will become much easier on game days, putting less stress on the Mansfield Road side of the river, and a new plaza will allow groups to meet easily and will be visually attractive."

The work is seen as one of the last pieces in Hawick's infrastructure jigsaw with three new bridges - Victoria, Mansfield and Lawson - now in place.