Watch: Dashcam footage of dangerous M6 driving leads to 12 month ban

Play Brightcove video

Dashcam footage provided by Cumbria Police

A driver has been banned from driving for 12 months after a dashcam captured him driving dangerously on the M6 in Cumbria.

Xin Zhou, who lives in Surrey, has been ordered to re-take his driving test.

The 33-year-old denied a charge of dangerous driving but was convicted at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday 29 September.

The court was shown dashcam footage which captured several dangerous driving manoeuvres just after midday on 16 August 2021.

The footage above initially shows Zhou driving his Audi close behind a van in lane three, while vehicles pass illuminated 50mph signs.

The Audi can then be seen to move across two lanes, into lane one, before undertaking a black Nissan car in lane two.

The court heard how the driver of the Nissan flashed his lights as a warning to Zhou about the dangerous manoeuvre.

At this point the Audi braked hard in front of the Nissan, resulting in the Nissan driver moving into lane one in an effort to avoid colliding with the back of Zhou’s vehicle.

However, Zhou mirrored the Nissan’s manoeuvre, also moving into lane one and continuing to brake hard, causing both vehicles to almost come to a stop.

In a police interview, Zhou denied purposely slamming on his brakes to deliberately block the path of the Nissan behind, telling officers he had slowed as he feared a fault on his car.

When asked why, if this was the case, he did not move onto the hard shoulder instead of braking almost to a standstill on a live motorway, he said he had never used a hard shoulder and thought his actions were acceptable on a live carriageway.

As well as the driving ban issued to Zhou, he was sentenced to six weeks of community service and made subject of a curfew (10pm to 7am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 7pm to 7am the rest of the week).

He was also ordered to pay £750 in costs and a victim surcharge of £95.

Sergeant Claire Sampson of Cumbria Police said: “The manner of driving displayed by Zhou put numerous drivers at risk and could easily have resulted in tragedy, were the drivers around him not aware and competent enough behind the wheel to prevent a collision.

"This conviction is a direct result of a member of the public submitting dashcam footage highlighting the dangerous driving of another motorist.

"Dashcam footage provides compelling live evidence which can help police and the CPS take significant action against those drivers who put us at risk on the roads."