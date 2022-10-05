On tonight's programme - Going for growth. Liz Truss tries to draw a line under her first fraught month in office claiming she can get all of the UK moving. We have highlights of the Prime Minister's speech and analysis from Eddie Barnes, the former Head of Strategy and Communications for the Scottish Conservatives. Also tonight - Covid families anger as Scotland's Public inquiry stalls after a team of lawyers and the chair quit. And as Holyrood gets set to back a rents freeze Peter MacMahon speaks to the Tenants' Rights Minister Patrick Harvie.

